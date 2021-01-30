Three, including auto driver, arrested for broad daylight robbery and kidnapping

Two days after the knifepoint robbery in a moving auto with a 23-year-old women nurse, who was also kidapped, the Chandigarh Police arrested the three accused in the incident, including the auto driver, Friday.

The accused were identified as auto driver Sajid alias Chotta, 29, a resident of Jhuggian, in front of the crimation ground in Sector 25, Sanjeev alias Goli, 21, of Sector 25 and Saurav alias Lala,19, also of Sector 25.

On January 27, in broad daylight, the woman was kidnapped and robbed on knifepoint in a moving auto near Sector 49.

The victim had said that two robbers along with the auto driver had managed to escape from the spot leaving behind the overturned auto and injured victim woman. The incident took around 9 am. The woman’s condition is said to be stable.

A case was registered at PS 49.

Police said three accused were drug addicts and may be involved in more cases of robbery and snatching. The accused will be produced in the district court Saturday. The victim woman, a resident of Mohali, identified the three accused. Police said some of the robbed items were recovered from possession of two accused.

The auto driver, Sajid alias Chotta, drove an auto, registered with a Mohali number, on rental basis. Police said, the details stated in the auto did not mention the name of the driver or the name of the owner of the auto.

Lapse exposed

Social activist RK Garg raised concern about not mentioning of the name of the auto owner and the contact number of the auto driver on the three wheeler. He said that after the sensational gang rape in a moving auto in 2018, the UT Administration had issued strict instructions to Tricity auto drivers to mention their contact numbers, names and addresses on the rear side of the auto. He said this incident has exposed that the instructions were not being fully implemented. He sought the attention of senior Chandigarh administration offices in this regard.