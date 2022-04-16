Three in car burnt alive in Panipat

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 16, 2022 2:50:42 am
April 16, 2022 2:50:42 am
Three people were burnt alive in Panipat district of Haryana on Friday when the car they were travelling in caught fire after it collided with a truck.
The i20 car in which they were travelling was being run on a CNG kit.
Police reached the spot and doused the flames but all the three occupants of the car had already died by that time. Investigations were carried out to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-