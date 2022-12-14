Three dozen cases in 2 months, Chandigarh’s Sec 37 lives in ‘terror’ of its canines

RESIDENTS OF Sector 37, Chandigarh, are under constant worry with over three dozen cases of dog bites being reported in the area in just two months — October and November, the reply to an RTI query filed by a local resident has revealed.

Residents claimed that the civic body has failed to act on their grievances, despite the UT Administration being notified several times.

Sandeep Gupta of Sector 37, who has been filing multiple complaints, said, “I checked the status of my complaint at the UT Secretariat today as well. The concerned officer informed me that my complaint is under process. I have been receiving the same reply for the last two months. We have been also urging the civic body authorities to take strict action against people who feed strays in public parks. Once a dog catcher team appeared in the public park and told a group of people to not feed strays but days later they started feeding again. Stray dogs are posing a threat to people especially senior citizens”.

When contacted, the Medical Officer of the municipal corporation, Dr Vinay M Bhagat, said, “I will look into the matter. A team will be sent to Sector 37. Our dog-catching teams faced many challenges and we cannot relocate any strays as per the guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board and Animal Rights Commission. We observe a captured stray dog for at least one or two weeks. If the dog shows no aggression, we have to release the dog from its capture. We keep the dog in the temporary dog pond”.

Number of cases recorded

A total of 1,291 dog bite cases were reported in the health centre, Sector 38, and 34 cases were reported in GMSH 16 in the first six months this year. A total of 119 cases came from nearby Mohali. The information was procured under RTI by a local resident Sandeep Gupta.