Three deaths, 412 new infections reported in Chandigarh

COVID-19 testing underway at a road side camp outside the police post near Rose Garden in Ludhiana on Thursady. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Chandigarh reported 412 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Thursday, bringing the tally of cases to 32,397. There are 3,371 active cases here at present. Meanwhile, three Covid-related deaths were also reported during the day, increasing the toll to 407.

A 73-year-old woman from Sector 48, a case of coronary artery disease and septic shock, passed away at Shalby Hospital in Mohali. An 80-year-old man from Sector 51, a case of severe acute respiratory infections, died at GMCH-32, and a 36-year-old woman from Maloya, a case of disseminated abdominal tuberculosis, succumbed to Covid-19 at GMSH-16. .

Among the new patients, 229 are men and 183 are women. A total of 3,52,185 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now, including 2,964 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

While cases were reported in every sector, 35 new cases were reported in Manimajra, 26 cases were reported in Sector 41, 21 in Sector 33, 17 in Sector 19, 14 cases each in Sectors 38 and 41, 13 cases each in Sectors 40 and 46, and 12 cases each in Sectors 49, 22 and 51. Meanwhile, 409 people were discharged from various facilities.

The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. The recovery ratio is 88.3 per cent.

Elante Mall joins vaccination drive

Elante Mall has joined hands with the administration to ensure a ramp up of Covid vaccination in the Tricity. As a part of the campaign, starting April 16 until Sunday, those who are eligible and of above 45 years may get themselves vaccinated at the mall.