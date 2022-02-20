Three dead in road accidents in Ambala

Three persons have been killed in three separate road accidents in the last 24 hours in Ambala.

An Innova driver, Virender Kumar, was run over by a truck when he had alighted from his vehicle at the Devinagar Toll plaza on Ambala-Patiala road. Kumar stopped his car at the toll plaza to deposit money and was hit by the truck when was collecting his receipt. He was seriously injured and was rushed to GMCH-32 where he was declared brought dead.

Shubham Singh of Saharanpur was killed when a Swift car rammed in his Splender bike near village Samanwa on Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway in the evening. He was returning to Saharanpur after meeting his relative. Police registered a case against the Swift car driver.

Naeem of Barara was killed when the bike he was driving was hit by a speeding car near Dosarka on Barara road. Police said a car coming from the opposite side hit the bike. Naeem was injured seriously and was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.