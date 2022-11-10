Three-day Wall Art Fest begins at Alliance Française

Olivia de Bona is distinguished by her rich and colourful universe, close to illustration and all her work echoes our childhood imagination: strange and elegant characters, sort of fantastic battalions, intersect, mingle, and blend as in a dream. Halfway between the cartoons of our childhood and popular tales, Bona keeps us between two worlds, between the sweetness of our memories and their darkest recesses.

On Wednesday, the French artist began showcasing her work as part of the three-day Wall Art Fest, which began at the Alliance Française. “For this mural art, titled ‘Let India put colors in my life, I want to find a few emblematic motifs to represent the French style architecture in a city marked by Le Corbusier. I am going to reclaim a certain idea of France and let it be invaded by lush vegetation by inhabiting it with animals typical of this corner of India,” said Bona, who has a diploma in Applied Arts and Animated Cinema from France.

Talking about her work, Bona said the idea showcases France meeting India. “It’s kind of funny that the sad and grey rooftops of Paris, on a rainy day, are given the effect of India, which on the contrary, has a lot of colours, vegetation, and animals. It’s like France transforming into India when you’re crossing their border.