Three-day special health awareness programme starts at Burail jail

ON THE auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan, a three-day special health awareness programme called “Swasthya Raksha” was commenced by the Model Burail Jail, Prison Department, of Chandigarh from Thursday.

This programme is based on yoga and Ayurveda. The event was inaugurated by educationist Anita Pal. The programme includes yoga sessions by a female yoga practitioner from the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh. Apart from that, Ayurveda sessions called Swasthya Vivek will be held by renowned speakers.

In UT history, for the first time the Prison Department took the initiative to enhance the physical, mental and spiritual health of women jail inmates.

On the Rakhi festival, the Inspector General of Prisons, Chandigarh, granted permission to tie rakhi to all the inmates whose sisters came to celebrate the festival. The Prajapati Brahm Kumaris were also allowed to tie rakhi to the inmates.

The topics to be discussed in a three-day Ayurveda awareness programme are introduction of health wisdom, and women’s health in various stages of life.