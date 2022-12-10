Three-day Chrysanthemum Show takes off with zero waste stalls, flower installations

Chandigarh, also known as the City of Flowers, opened itself up for the three-day Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, Chandigarh. The show would be open till December 11 from 11am to 7pm daily.

The flower show was inaugurated Friday by Kirron Kher, Member of Parliament, Chandigarh, who is also the chief guest of the event, in the presence of UT Mayor Sarabjit Kaur and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta, area councillor Anju Katyal, prominent singer Kanhaiya Mittal, prominent singer and brand ambassador of SBM, Chandigarh, other councillors and senior officers of the civic body and eminent residents were also present on the occasion.

Zero waste event

For the first time in the history of the annual event, the civic body has made it a zero waste one besides showcasing various stalls of different initiatives and projects of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Kirron Kher took a round of all the stalls including the Swachh Bharat Mission stall where awareness towards segregation of waste into four types from the source is being created. The other stalls include ones on horticulture waste compost, home composting, safai mitra, construction and demolition waste material, jute bags, candle making, painting by self help groups, initiative of MCC to reuse the old cloths by selling them to the people on nominal charges after proper cleaning and ironing etc., among others.

In addition, the MCC also showcased a unique initiative of making sticks and other items from floral waste under the banner Arpan, run by a

selfhelp group aided by the civic body.

On the occasion, Kher released an artistically designed brochure on the show. She then went around the garden along with other officers to see the flowers exhibited.

Kher said that this time, the civic body has organised the festival not only for flower lovers but also for kids by setting up a kids zone. She appreciated the zero waste festival that used either reusable or recyclable material, without any waste being generated from the festival this time.

The chief guest applauded the efforts of the officials of Municipal Corporation for organizing such a beautiful show. She also distributed sweets to the labourers and gardeners of corporation on the occasion.

After taking round of the park, the chief guest and other dignitaries laid flowers at the Martyr’s Pillar at Terraced Garden and paid their tribute.

270 varieties of Chrysanthemum

While addressing the gathering, Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said that over 270 varieties of Chrysanthemum are being displayed this year. All these varieties are grown and well groomed at the MCC nursery. Gardeners from horticulture department exhibited boat, camel, peacock, cow, giraffe, lion and many other animals and birds using flowers. The displays of Chrysanthemum have helped Chandigarh acquire an international fame.

Children play area

Kher added that this time a beautiful platform has been provided for children called Kids Zone, where children can play games like hoopla, Feed the Clown, dart game, shooting, bowling pin, etc., besides learning paper art, painting in fabric and clay pot making etc.

Kher said that a special game has been introduced called ‘Swachhta Ki Saanp Sidhi’ (snake and ladder) with specially designed ladders to the numbers following segregation of waste at source level, no littering at public place, not using single use plastic and adopting the 3R principles, while ‘snake bites’ for the numbers mixing garbage, littering on public places, open urination and using single use plastic.

Cultural evenings will also be organised on all three days from 5pm to 7pm and a food court has also been set up for the visitors, following zero waste principles. The students of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, presented various cultural items on day one of the event.