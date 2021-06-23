Three DANIPS cadre Chandigarh DSPs shifted to Delhi, two other DSPs reshuffled

Relieving of three police officials had been pending since January 18 when the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued their transfer orders. Sources said they were not relieved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

THREE DANIPS cadre Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) posted in Chandigarh for the last around five years were transferred to Delhi with immediate effect Tuesday.

The transferred DSPs from Chandigarh comprise DSP Krishan Kumar, looking after the Central Division, DSP Rajeev Ambastha, overseeing the Crime Wing, and DSP Sukhraj Katewa, handling the PCR wing. Relieving of three police officials had been pending since January 18 when the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued their transfer orders. Sources said they were not relieved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

DANIPS stands for “Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Police Service”.

Meanwhile, a reshuffling of DSP rank officers was carried out too. DSP Charanjit Singh Virk was given the charge of SDPO Central division. DSP (CID) Ram Gopal was given the additional charge of Public Relations Officer (PRO). DSP Uday Pal was given the additional charge of crime wing and EOW.

DSP Rashmi Sharma Yadav was given the additional charge of DSP headquarters.

Usually, police officers from other cadres serve in Chandigarh on deputation for a period of three years. Certain police officers, especially DANIPS cadre DSPs, have been serving in Chandigarh for more than three years.

A legal battle between DANIPS cadre and Chandigarh Police cadre officers on the issue of their transfers had once reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Perceptions are being built that Chandigarh cadre DSPs were not given plump postings, especially the supervision of police sub- divisions, including East Division, South Division and Central Division.

However, three DANIPS cadre officers, who had been transferred to Chandigarh, are likely to join shortly. They are DSP Rajnish, DSP Niyati Mittal and Jasbir Singh.

The three are 2011 batch DANIPS officers.