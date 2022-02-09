Three Covid-19 deaths, two in Chandigarh, one in Panchkula

THE city reported 85 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total tally of Covid cases in the UT to 90,896. There were two deaths which increased the toll to 1,143.

On Tuesday, the total number of active cases was 1,252. The positivity rate was 3.67 per cent. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 2,315 and total recoveries were 154. The total number of vaccinations was 1,684.

COVID DEATHS

A 65-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Mauli Jagran, a case of hypertension and lungs disease, expired at PGI. He was vaccinated with the first dose.

A one-year-old Covid positive baby boy, resident of Burail, a case of Down’s Syndrome and pneumonia, passed away at PGI.

HOSPITALISATIONS

In PGI, out of 380 Covid beds with oxygen, 81 are occupied, and out of the 70 Covid ventilator beds, 20 are occupied. In GMCH-32, out of 165 Covid beds with oxygen, 27 are occupied, and out of 63 Covid ventilator beds, three are occupied. In GMSH-16, out of 230 Covid beds with oxygen, 19 are occupied and out of 20 Covid ventilator beds, one is occupied.

Panchkula: 101 cases, one death

A total of 101 new Covid cases were reported in Panchkula on Tuesday. One Covid-related death was reported too.

A 78-year-old man, resident of Sector 17, suffering from diabetes, hypertension and cancer, who had been vaccinated with the first dose, succumbed to the virus.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave and fell to 93 per cent during the third wave, has now risen to 98.4 per cent.

Of the total 101 new cases reported, 84 hailed from the district while the rest were added to the outside district tally. A total of 57,487 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 43,609 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 409 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Tuesday was recorded at 6 per cent.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace faster than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with 21 deaths witnessed in the past month of January.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 2,000- mark on January 12, has witnessed a huge dip. On Tuesday, there were 276 cases that were active in the district. Of these, a majority — 237— remained in home isolation while 39 have required to be hospitalised. The district has conducted 5,80,668 tests so far, with 1,404 samples being collected on Monday. As many as 179 healthcare workers have tested positive in the third wave. At least two healthcare workers tested positive on Tuesday.

Mohali: 121 cases

As many as 121 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 94,742 with 1,234 active cases.

A maximum of 49 cases were reported from Mohali, 25 from Dhakoli, 18 from Kharar, 10 from Boothgarh, nine from Derabassi, seven from Gharuan, two from Kurali and one from Lalru. A total of 2,066 samples were collected in the district.