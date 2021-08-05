Three Congress MLAs, 2 ministers deflect blame: Punjab CM best person to clarify on sacrilege cases

Two Congress ministers and three party MLAs have told Sarbat Khalsa appointed parallel Akal Takht Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand that Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is the best person for any clarification regarding 2015 sacrilege and subsequent police firing cases.

Mand had summoned two Punjab ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and three MLAs Harminder Singh Gill, Kulbir Zira and Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon for the clarification on alleged inaction in the cases.

Mand had decided to end the Bargari Morcha in 2018 on the request of ministers and MLAs summoned by him.

“You have failed in keeping promises made to convince me to end the Bargari Morcha. You have made mockery of justice in sacrilege cases. It is cheating with the Sikh community,” Mand wrote in letter to summon ministers and MLAs, who had visited Bargari town to convince Mand to end the Morcha in December 2018.

Mand had summoned all five Congress party leaders on August 2. However, none of them appeared. Mand again issued fresh summons to which they have sent a reply, in which the responsibility has been shifted to CM Amarinder Singh.

“We were just acting as mediator between you and CM Amarinder Singh. We had made promises on the behalf of Punjab CM. All the sacrilege and police firing cases are also with the Home Department, which works under Punjab CM. So,

Punjab CM can provide the exact details about these cases,” reads the letter of ministers and MLAs to Mand.

They further said, “It is true that we were mediators. But we also know that you were directly in touch with Punjab

CM through some civil and police officials. Your associate Baljit Singh Daduwal had said publicly that you had direct conversation with Punjab CM and that you had faith on promises made by CM (during conversation) following which you ended Morcha.”

Ministers and MLAs also indirectly questioned the position of Mand as Akal Takht Jathedar and his move of arranging their appearance at Akal Takht as Mand is in confrontation with the SGPC.

“Many Sikh bodies including SGPC don’t accept you as Akal Takht Jathedar. So it would not be feasible for us to appear in front of you at Akal Takht as it can lead to confrontation. We are ready to appear before you if you can arrange meeting at some other location like Chandigarh,” read the reply.

The 193-day long Insaaf Morcha at Bargari had ended on December 10, 2018. Morcha was ended day after Congress ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Tripat Rajinder Bajwa had declared from stage that the government had accepted all demands of the Morcha.

Randhawa had from Morcha stage said, “We have accepted all demands of the Insaaf Morcha, no doubt we took some time..It is our duty to implement them all. Badals are the sinners of the panth. If we will not implement them all, we will be bigger sinners.”

Bargari Morcha had created pressure on Punjab government to form SITs in Bargari and police firing cases in 2018. The police action in these cases slowed down as soon as Morcha ended and inaction in these cases has now emerged as big issue in election year in Punjab.