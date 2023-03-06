Three cheers: Two women IPS officers already hold key posts

AS THE Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the name of 2013 batch IPS officer Kanwardeep Kaur for the post of SSP (UT), it will be for the first time in Chandigarh when women officers will dominate all important policing portfolios, including law and order, security, and traffic.

Currently, two women IPS officers — 2011 batch Haryana cadre officer Manisha Chaudhary and 2018 batch AGMUT cadre officer Shruti Arora — are already serving in Chandigarh.

Besides these IPS officers, there are seven women Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in Chandigarh. DSP Palak Goel is handling the charge of SDPO (East), which is a public dealing post and directly linked to law and order. The other six are DSP (women and child crime cell) Sita Devi, DSP (traffic) Harjeet Kaur, DSP (traffic) Gurjeet Kaur, DSP Manju Sharma (welfare), DSP Niyti Mittal (EOW) and DSP Jaswinder Kaur (training).

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was the first women Inspector General (IG) of Chandigarh Police, who had stayed only for a short period.

Manisha Chaudhary

Manisha Chaudhary, a graduate in Electronics and Communication from MBM Engineering College, Jodhpur, joined Chandigarh Police in November 2020. She is the first woman SSP (traffic/security) in Chandigarh. She has served as district police chief in Panipat, Hisar, and also as ASP (Woman Crime Cell) in Panchkula before coming to Chandigarh on inter-cadre deputation for three years. Two IPS officers who were superseded by Chaudhary were Surinder Pal Singh of 2010 batch and Virender Kumar of 2011 batch. As these two were not direct IPS, her name was easily accepted for serving in Chandigarh. On December 12, 2022, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had assisgned the officiating charge of SSP (UT) to Chaudhary, relieving SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal with immediate effect.

Shruti Arora

Shruti Arora, who is SP (city) responsible for law and order situation in Chandigarh after SSP (UT), is a graduate from University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University. She completed her schooling from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh. She cleared the UPSC and achieved 118th rank. Arora was recently promoted to senior rank scale. She had been a national-level fencer. She joined the Chandigarh Police on deputation in 2020. Prior to being given the charge of SP (city) and Commandant, IRBn, she was ASP (south) division.