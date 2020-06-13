Three cases of immigration fraud, including two against VFS Global, filed in Mohali

No arrest has been made in the cases yet. No arrest has been made in the cases yet.

Three immigration firms were booked by the district police on Friday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of sending them abroad.

While two cases were filed at Matour Police Station, one was registered at Phase 1 Police Station.

No arrest has been made in the cases yet.

Police said, in the case filed at Matour Police Station, the owner and employee of an immigration firm, VFS Global, were booked on the complaint of Sangrur resident Jasbir Singh.

Jasbir Singh said that he had met the firm’s owner Aditya and employee Kapil Sharma after reading an advertisement in a newspaper.

He alleged that the accused had promised to send him abroad and had taken Rs 99,800 from him for the same, but he could not go abroad as the accused neither returned the money nor arranged for his travel. Police booked both Aditya and Kapil Sharma under the Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The two were also booked in a case filed at Phase 1 PS.

The owners and employees of VFS Global firm were booked on the complaint of Gurpreet Kaur, who alleged that the accused had duped her of Rs 5.50 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad.

A case was registered against the firm’s owner Aditya and employees Kapil Sharma, Monica and Tarun.

In the another case filed at Phase 1 PS, police booked three persons, who were running an immigration firm named Alpha Education, on the complaint of Rajasthan resident Tarsem Singh.

The complainant alleged that he had sent Rs 3.89 lakh to the accused identified as Harjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh and Gurpinder Singh, but the accused failed to send his daughter abroad.

Police booked the accused under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and The Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act.

