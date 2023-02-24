Three booked for cutting off man’s fingers over ‘murder link’ in Mohali

The Punjab Police have registered a case against three people after they were seen in a video cutting off the fingers of a man allegedly over the suspicion that he was linked to the murder of their friend which took place around six months ago in Mohali’s Balongi area, officers said. The latest incident allegedly took place on February 8.

According to the police, around six months ago, a man identified as Bunty was murdered in Balongi Colony. His brother Gaurav alias Gori, who was in jail, was recently released from prison. Gori allegedly believed that a Mohali resident had some links with Bunty’s murderers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-1) Harinder Singh Mann told The Indian Express that Gori and two other men had asked the victim Hardeep Singh to meet them. The trio took Hardeep near the cremation ground in Badmajra where they chopped off his fingers using a machete. “The accused had doubts regarding Hardeep’s cousin but they could not find him, so instead they took Hardeep to Badmajra and committed the crime. The assailants also took away his mobile phone,” he said.

DSP Mann said they have registered an FIR against Gori and two of his unidentified accomplices under section 365 (kidnapping), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 379B (snatching) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Phase-1 police station.