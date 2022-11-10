Three-bedroom flat goes for Rs 1.36 cr at CHB auction

A three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 went for Rs 1.36 crore against the reserve price of Rs 1.07 crore in the e-auction of residential and commercial properties carried out by the Chandigarh Housing Board. The auction, however, evoked a lukewarm response as out of the total 153 dwelling units only 13 went under the hammer.

The commercial properties were auctioned on a leasehold basis and of the total 95 commercial properties, only three were auctioned. The residential properties on a freehold basis found that of the total 58, only 10 were sold.

The board had invited bids from October 20 to November 9. The Chandigarh Housing Board earned Rs 7.62 crore against the reserve price of Rs 6.81 crore from both commercial and residential properties.

According to the details, a three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 went for Rs 1.36 crore against the reserve price of Rs 1.07 crore, while a two-bedroom flat in Sector 63 went for Rs 95 lakh against the reserve price of Rs 72 lakh.

As many as nine residential properties out of 10 were in Sector 63 while two commercial sites were at Manimajra and one in Sector 38-West that went under the hammer.

A senior official of the Chandigarh Housing Board said that due to commercial properties being on a leasehold basis, not many takers are coming forward.

As per norms, the highest bidder is required to make a payment of 25% by November 16-18 positively to avoid forfeiture of earnest money deposit (EMD) and blacklisting from future tendering processes of Chandigarh Housing Board.

The details of the successful highest bidders have been uploaded on the official website of the Chandigarh

Housing Board, https://chbonline.in.