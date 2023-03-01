scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Three arrested for stealing copper wires from buildings

Police said that half a dozen theft cases of AC copper wire were solved with the arrest of the three men.

Investigators claimed that during interrogation so far, the accused had told them that they were addicts and had to consume consuming drugs regularly. (File)

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday arrested three people for allegedly stealing AC copper pipes from the rooftops of buildings.

The arrested accused were identified as Vikas alias Janab, 19, of Bapu Dham Colony-26, Hartivik, 22, of Surajpur village in Panchkula, Maninder Singh alias Manni, of Surajpur.

As per the police, the arrests were made by a team led by station house officer of police station 26, Inspector Maninder Singh.

Investigators claimed that during interrogation so far, the accused had told them that they were addicts and had to consume consuming drugs regularly. In order to fulfill their daily needs, they decided to steal and sell AC copper wires. Police said that one of the accused, Vikas alias Janab, was earlier arrested in a case of theft.

All the three men were remanded to one-day police custody by a local court for further interrogation.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 07:14 IST
