Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Three arrested, one minor apprehended for beating up man, snatching phone

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested three persons, and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly being involved in a case of snatching which took place in Sector 39.

The arrested accused were identified as Ravi alias Chullu, 19, Sawan alias Juddi, 22, and Bobby, 18 years.

Investigators said that a juvenile had also been apprehended in the case and the snatched mobile phone, one knife and a motorcycle used in the crime were recovered. An FIR in the case had been on Friday at Police Station 39, Chandigarh.

As per the police, the incident took place on Thursday. At about 8.35 pm, the police control room had received information that a quarrel had taken place near a petrol pump in Chandigarh’s Sector 56. After this, a police team visited the spot and found that one man had been injured in the incident. The injured, identified as one Aakash Singh, was rushed to to GMSH Sector 16 by the police and admitted for treatment. The doctors there, after initial assessment of the injured, declared him unfit to make a statement to the police.

The police finally lodged an FIR in the case on Friday on the statement of Singh. In his statement, Singh said that at about 8.20 pm, when he was walking on the slip road near the petrol pump of Sector 56, he spotted four youths standing there. Before long the youths walked towards him, cornered and attacked him and fled after snatching his mobile.

Singh said that while two of the suspects held his arms, a third man hit him and threatened him with a knife, before making away with his mobile phone.

Investigators said that a special team was constituted, and the accused were traced and arrested, while a juvenile was apprehended.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 07:41:18 am
