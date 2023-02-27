scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Three arrested for planning to commit robbery

According to the police, secret information was received by Derabassi police that some people were planning to commit a crime near Paras hotel.

The Derabassi police arrested three persons who were planning to commit robbery. At least 11 other accused in the case are said to be on the run.

Police also recovered a sharp-edged weapon from the accused.

Those arrested were identified as Gagandeep Singh, Harkirat Singh and Harmandeep Singh. Those on the run include Gurpreet Singh, Rubal and Bhinda.

A police team, led by the Derabassi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Harkanwal Sekhon, conducted a raid and arrested three accused while the others took advantage of the dark and fled. Police registered a case under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code.

