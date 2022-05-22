Three arrested for impersonating candidates

THREE MEN were caught for appearing on the behalf of real candidates during the physical test for the recruitment of firemen in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation at Police Lines, Sector 26, on Saturday. The MC authorities lodged a complaint with at Sector 26 police station.

Sources said that during the verification, it was found that the face of the candidates Aman, Vikram Singh and Anand, from Haryana, did not match with the photo on the admit card issued by the Punjab University. When asked to sign so their signatures would match with the one on the admit card, they refused to sign.

“On being questioned verbally, the persons gave other names which were different than the names on the admit cards. The person who appeared as Vikram Singh claimed that his real name is Vijay Kumar resident of Kaithal, the person who appeared as Aman claimed that his real name is Vikas and he was resident of Hisar and the person who appeared as Anand claimed that his real name is Vinit resident of Jhajjar, Haryana.”

A MC spokesperson said, “On this issue, MC Commissioner, Anindita Mitra, took strict note and asked the concerned officers involved in taking the physical test to be extra vigil. She further directed the officers of MCC to write to the police for taking strict legal action against the impersonators.”