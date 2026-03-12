Three arrested by Punjab cybercrime police for online fraud, AI blackmail

The Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station has arrested three men for allegedly cheating and blackmailing people on social media by posing as a woman. The accused allegedly duped a woman by pretending to be a fake astrologer and religious guru, promising solutions to her personal problems. Later, they threatened to circulate an AI-generated obscene video of the victim on social media and extorted Rs 3.10 lakh from her. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, Harminder Singh.

According to SDGP (Cyber Crime), V Neeraja, the accused were identified as Abhishek Bhargav, Akash Bhargav, alias Aman, and Lucky Bhargav, all originally from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and currently staying in Mohali. They were arrested on March 9, 2026, and further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved.