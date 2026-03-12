Three arrested by Punjab cybercrime police for online fraud, AI blackmail

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station has arrested three men for allegedly cheating and blackmailing people on social media by posing as a woman. The accused allegedly duped a woman by pretending to be a fake astrologer and religious guru, promising solutions to her personal problems. Later, they threatened to circulate an AI-generated obscene video of the victim on social media and extorted Rs 3.10 lakh from her. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, Harminder Singh.
According to SDGP (Cyber Crime), V Neeraja, the accused were identified as Abhishek Bhargav, Akash Bhargav, alias Aman, and Lucky Bhargav, all originally from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and currently staying in Mohali. They were arrested on March 9, 2026, and further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved.
The police investigation revealed that the accused created several fake profiles on Instagram and WhatsApp, introducing themselves as astrologers, spiritual practitioners and religious gurus. They used voice-changing software to speak in a woman’s voice and gradually gained the victim’s trust. During conversations, they obtained details about her personal problems and later convinced her to transfer money into different bank accounts in the name of performing “ardas” and religious remedies.
Police said the accused used Canadian mobile numbers to avoid suspicion. After collecting personal information from the victim, they allegedly used AI technology to create an objectionable video and threatened to circulate it online. Out of fear, the victim transferred money several times between 2023 and 2025, and a total of Rs 3,10,192 was extorted before the matter was reported to the cyber crime police.
During the operation, the police recovered Rs 3,49,100 in cash, $500, 29 mobile phones, a laptop, a tablet, a dongle and 38 empty mobile phone boxes from the accused. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the fraud plan had been devised by Akash Bhargav about two years ago. The three brothers allegedly created fake profiles under different names and targeted people on social media, especially women, by offering religious solutions to gain their trust. They have reportedly confessed to cheating victims of around Rs 40 lakh over the past two years. Police are now investigating how many more people may have been duped by the gang.
