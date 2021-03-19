Chandigarh: Three accused of rioting bailed out, allege assault by 10-12 cops in custody

Even as the police had opposed the bail plea, the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjiv Joshi granted bail to the three on Thursday.

“We were arrested by the Chandigarh Police while we were trying to pacify the crowd gathered to protest against the murder and sexual assault of a minor in Chandigarh. We were beaten up mercilessly on the first floor of the Sector 31 Police Station here,” said Amandeep Singh, 25, who was bailed out on Thursday, along with two others, after spending 12 days in imprisonment at Burail Jail.

Amandeep Singh, a student of MA Sociology at Panjab University (PU), Vaibhav Chabbra, 25, a student of Bachelor of Library from PU, and Gopal, 27, a stationary shop owner at Hallomajra, were arrested by the Chandigarh Police on March 6, and booked under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault of criminal force against public servant) of the IPC– while they were protesting against the alleged murder and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl at Hallomajra in Chandigarh.

The three were sent to judicial custody by the District Court on March 7, and thus, were lodged at Burail jail since then.

Pleading bail at the court, advocates Gurcharan Singh and Ravinder Bassi had said that the three have been falsely booked by the police.

They said that the registration of the FIR at the instance of a police personnel itself showed that no public or independent person was available for stating the facts of the incident.

Even as the police had opposed the bail plea, the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjiv Joshi granted bail to the three on Thursday.

The three were released from the jail after furnishing bail bonds.

Speaking to The Indian Express after being released from the jail, Amandeep Singh said, “The allegations and charges against us are totally false. No one damaged the public property, nor did we pelt stones on policemen.”

He added: “We were arrested at around 7 pm from the spot, and were initially taken to Mauli Jagran PS, and later, we were taken to PS 31, where we were assaulted mercilessly by around 10-12 policemen on the first floor of the police station. I was abused by the policemen for protesting on the issue.”

He further said that they received several injuries due to the assault. On the day after the arrest, the three were produced before the magistrate, however, they did not mention about the assault to the magistrate.

On being asked about the allegations of assault, PRO Chandigarh Police DSP Charanjeet Singh denied that any such assault took place in police custody. “The three were medically examined and produced before the court.

Later, before entering the jail as well they were medically examined. Thus, it is an after thought of the accused to get benefit in the case by levelling false allegations against the police personnel,” said PRO Chandigarh Police.