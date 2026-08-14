3 AAP workers close to Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema killed in Ludhiana crash

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, who are close associates of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, died after their car lost control and plunged into a pond in Ludhiana district on Thursday.
The three men identified as Sandeep Singh of Patiala, Balkar Singh and Vishal Garg, both hailing from Sangrur, died on the spot.
Two other party workers in the car were also injured in the accident that occurred near Bassian village, Raikot, around 1 am. The team was returning from Nakodar in Jalandhar, the police said.
According to the police, Sandeep Singh, who was driving at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle after a stray animal suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle.
“The two men — Bikramjit Singh of Burar and Puneet Goyal of Patran — who survived the accident are still in trauma and not in a condition to give their statements,” said Inspector Heera Singh, Station House Officer, Sadar Raikot Police Station.
The victims were rushed to Jagraon Civil Hospital.
Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke also reached the spot and said that the deaths of the party workers are a huge loss to AAP.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram