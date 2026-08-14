3 AAP workers close to Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema killed in Ludhiana crash

The ill-fated car that met with the accident in Ludhiana. (Express photo)

Three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, who are close associates of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, died after their car lost control and plunged into a pond in Ludhiana district on Thursday.

The three men identified as Sandeep Singh of Patiala, Balkar Singh and Vishal Garg, both hailing from Sangrur, died on the spot.

Two other party workers in the car were also injured in the accident that occurred near Bassian village, Raikot, around 1 am. The team was returning from Nakodar in Jalandhar, the police said.

According to the police, Sandeep Singh, who was driving at a high speed, lost control of the vehicle after a stray animal suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle.