Punjab: Why do external threats of anti-national forces arise only before elections, asks AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that a deliberate effort was being made to create a “volatile atmosphere” in Punjab ahead of the 2022 general Assembly elections, while questioning how the state is allegedly targeted by anti-national forces every time before polls are due. The party added that after the elections conclude, these same anti-national elements somehow are not found or pursued by either the intelligence or the security agencies of both the country and the state.

In a reference to the speech made by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Independence Day at Amritsar — where he warned neighbouring Pakistan about attempts to create trouble in Punjab — AAP Leader and MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora, said the CM should concentrate more on the worsening law and order in the state of which he is also the Home Minister and which was also his primary responsibility.

“There are only six months left for Assembly elections. Like under the Badals, the law and order situation in the Congress rule has gone from bad to worse. In such a scenario, people may have lost all faith in the state government, but I bow down to the people of Punjab, who have maintained mutual understanding and goodwill despite the deteriorating law and order condition,” Arora said, in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He further added that it was a matter of concern that after the “black era” of terrorism, whenever there are general elections in Punjab, anti-national forces start making headlines in the newspapers and media. “This is bound to create fear in the minds of Punjabis. The Chief Minister has always expressed concern over the threat to law and order of the state and the country by citing anti-national forces. This warning has been repeated two-three times in the last 10 days. There have been reports of terrorist activities across the border through drones. Grenades are being recovered and anti-national elements are being arrested. The growing number of such terror headlines is even more worrisome, as there are only six months left for the Punjab Assembly elections,” he said.

Arora said the atmosphere of fear and intimidation that arises before elections was not digestible and raised doubts and suspicions. Seeking clarification from the Chief Minister, he said, “As the Home Minister of Punjab, you need to tell people if the activism of anti-national forces before elections is due to the failure and weakness of the state and Central security agencies and intelligence machinery, or is it a political conspiracy to instil terror in the minds of the people,”.

Arora also questioned Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on whether it was correct for Captain Amarinder Singh to remain as the Home Minister when even after four-and-a-half years he had failed to give justice to the victims of the Maur bomb blast and has not been able to find the culprits.

He said, on the one hand, Captain Amarinder Singh was trying to teach a lesson to Pakistan and the anti-national forces. But on the other hand, the CM had failed miserably to improve the deteriorating law and order situation in his state even though he holds the charge of the Home Ministry.

Drawing attention of the Chief Minister to the spate of gang wars, rapes, thefts, robberies, ransoms, and other incidents of unrest, Aman Arora said that he (Captain Amarinder) was no longer a soldier who has to deal with the external forces across the border. “Maintaining proper law and order internally in the state is supposed to be his primary responsibility, which he is not fulfilling,” he said.