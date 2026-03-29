Threatened at air gun-point: How son of Himachal CM’s aide escaped 5 ‘kidnappers’

The Himachal Pradesh Police claims to have cracked an alleged attempt to abduct Aryan Chauhan, the general secretary of the state Youth Congress and the son of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s close aide Naresh Chauhan, with the arrest of five.

In one of the most high-profile such incidents in recent years in the state, a group of men allegedly tried to abduct Aryan, 35, while he was returning from his hotel in Mashobra on March 20. Aryan said the men threatened him with a gun, and that he escaped by jumping out of his car, suffering injuries in the process. Naresh Chauhan, who has been close to Sukhu since his college days, is the Principal Media Advisor to the CM. He enjoyed Cabinet rank till recently, when Sukhu withdrew the same for all such posts as an austerity measure amidst strained finances.

The five people arrested include alleged mastermind Manish Verma, 46, a contractor-cum-property dealer; former Himachal police constable Tashi Cheering Negi, 45; motor mechanic Charanjeet Singh, 48; Rajinder Kumar, 42; and Manmohan Chauhan, 36. All five live in and around Shimla. On Saturday, a court in Shimla extended the police custody of Manish Verma alias Manu for two days up to March 30. The four other suspects were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police have shown the recovery of an airgun, 10 live cartridges of 12 bore, an Alto with a fake registration numberplate, and some mobile devices. They said their probe had also led them to a homestay in the periphery of Shimla where the suspects allegedly planned to keep Aryan hostage as they bargained for ransom. While Charanjeet and Negi were arrested on March 23, Verma was held on March 25. Sources said that Verma and Negi have told police that they have known Aryan and Naresh “for a long time”. “But these facts are yet to be verified,” an official said.

Aryan said a group of men had intercepted his car as he drove back home from Mashobra, and threatened to abduct and rob him using “blunt weapons”, including “a pistol-like object”. He said he managed to escape, sustaining injuries to his leg when he jumped out of the car. Police allege that they found the hatchback abandoned, and recovered the airgun and live cartridges from Verma. Charanjeet is alleged to have given the car a new paint and tampered with its numberplate and chassis number.

“So far, the involvement of none other than the five has come to light,” Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh told The Indian Express.

Singh added that Verma had told them the cartridges belonged to his father’s licensed rifle. “He claimed that the rifle had been deposited at the local police station in Theog, under which his native village falls, but we have to verify this. If the rifle was deposited, why not the cartridges?” Verma and Negi have previous cases against them, and police said they were trying to find out the status of those. While Verma’s list of criminal cases include charges over alleged possession of 830 gm of charas, two thefts of forest timber, and abduction, confinement and assault, Negi was booked in 2010 under Sections related to wrongful restraint, assault, and unlawful assembly.

Story continues below this ad

Sources said Negi, who had been posted in Shimla, also faced disciplinary issues when in the police service, which is why he took voluntary retirement. Charanjit’s family, which lives in Sanjauli main bazaar in Shimla, said he only sold the car alleged to have been used by the accused. “Police have told me my husband was not involved in the kidnapping attempt but only changed the numberplate,” said his wife. Defence counsel Balwant Guleria and D N Thakur said their clients were cooperating with police.

While Aryan could not be reached, Naresh Chauhan said he was “surprised” that there was an abduction bid targeting his son. “If the suspects say they know me, it could be because I have been in politics for such a long time. Many people know me.” A senior Congress leader of Shimla, Chauhan was handpicked by Sukhu as his Principal Media Adviser soon after he took oath as CM in 2022. Chauhan has interests in real estate and hotel industry, and has been vice-president of the Himachal Congress.