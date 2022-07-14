Threat calls/messages to MLAs: Khattar chairs meeting, Congress MLA seeks Z security cover

In the matter pertaining to six Haryana MLAs who have received threat calls and messages, CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday chaired a meeting with home minister Anil Vij, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajiv Arora and DGP PK Agrawal. Government sources said that in the meeting, Khattar asked the officials to investigate the matter and ensure adequate security of all the MLAs who have received such threats. Khattar also asked officials to take stern action against the miscreants.

A delegation of Haryana Congress MLAs led by CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC chief Udai Bhan also met Haryana Governor on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum seeking adequate security for MLAs.

In the memorandum, Congress MLAs also raised several other issues.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress’ senior leader and MLA from Tosham, Kiran Choudhry demanded that a Z category security cover should immediately be provided to Haryana MLAs who have received threats from unidentified people.

Choudhry also wrote to the CM seeking immediate intervention in the matter and also constituting a Special Investigation Team that should get in touch with the Intelligence Bureau, R&AW and NIA for conducting a thorough investigation into such calls.

Choudhry wrote, “Am sorry to say that elected representatives of the assembly namely Renu Bala, Surender Panwar, Maman Khan, Subhash Gangoli and Sanjay Singh have been threatened. What is really a matter of concern is that the criminals have no fear at all when they can go to the extent of threatening Kuldip Vats, MLA at his home. This clearly sends a message to the common man that his life, family and goods are no longer safe and thus this is creating an atmosphere of psychosis fear and intimidation.”

Seeking a SIT to probe these calls, Choudhry added, “I would request you to take strong measures to pacify and calm the MLAs and thus, the general public at large. This has never happened before therefore strong stringent action on the part of the government has to be taken so as to instill fear in such criminals. The action so far as taken by the government for the security of the MLAs is not enough and is totally inadequate. Therefore, it is imperative that – An SIT under a DGP rank officer should be constituted immediately. Let the SIT interact with NIA, IB and RAW for any information on these criminals and free hand be given to the SIT. Z category security for the MLAs be given to these who have received the threats.”

Referring to her daughter and former Member of Parliament Shruti Choudhry’s case, Kiran Choudhry wrote, “I would again bring to your notice that the fact that Shruti Choudhry has also filed an FIR for stalking which has been brought to your notice already. Do kindly take the matter seriously as the lives of elected representatives and office bearers of the Congress is at stake. Hoping for a positive and quick action”.