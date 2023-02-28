‘Threat to life’: Coach says her bodyguards spying on her, asks Haryana Police to remove them

A woman athletics coach, who has accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexually harassing her, on Monday stated that she has urged the state police to withdraw her security cover as she suspected her bodyguards of spying on her.

The move came on a day when a local court in Panchkula restrained the houseowner from dispossessing the woman coach from her rented accommodations. The woman coach had filed an application in a local court apprehending that her houseowner was trying to forcefully evict her. The next date of hearing in the matter was fixed for March 15.

On Monday, the athletics coach on Monday told mediapersons, “The two police personnel, including a woman personnel, assigned to me were spying on me, rather than protecting me. It had become difficult to accommodate them. I repeatedly informed Panchkula police about the odd behavior of the police personnel, but all in vain. I have now written a letter to the Haryana DGP urging him to withdraw my security cover altogether.”

She also said that she had written a second letter to the in-charge of SIT, DSP Palak Goel of Chandigarh Police, to ascertain the status of investigation against the Haryana minister. “I apprised DSP Palak Goel about the tactics of Haryana police to pressurize me through a parallel SIT formed by Haryana police into the same matter, which is being probed by the Chandigarh police. Yesterday [on Sunday], me and my younger sister developed symptoms of ‘food poisoning’. We rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, in Panchkula and were later referred to GMCH-32. My father came and decided to take us back home to Jhajjar. We have sought an appointment with a Delhi-based doctor,” she claimed.

Sources in Haryana Police, hwoever, said that they had not received any representation from the coach about the request for withdrawing her security. “She did not take her bodyguards with her as she went back to her house in Jhajjar.

SIT in-charge, DSP Palak Goel, did not respond the repeated calls for a comment on the issue.

Haryana minister, Sandeep Singh, was booked for sexual harassment following the complaint of the athletics coach on December 31, 2022 The FIR was registered at Sector 26 police station. At the time of registration of FIR, Sandeep Singh was Haryana’s Sports Minister, a portfolio that he later surrendered to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Advertisement

Though, the Opposition has been gunning for Sandeep’s head ever since the allegations of sexual harassment surfaced, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, has so far clearly stated that he will not seek the minister’s resignation until the probe in the matter is complete.