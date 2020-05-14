Thousands of migrants gather at Chandigarh ISBT to board trains, police personnel resort to lathi-charge

Sources said that most of the migrant labourers had entered Chandigarh from Zirakpur, Panchkula and Mohali, passing several police nakas. Sources said that most of the migrant labourers had entered Chandigarh from Zirakpur, Panchkula and Mohali, passing several police nakas.

As thousands of migrant labourers gathered at ISBT in Sector 43 on Wednesday, for medical examination before boarding the Shramik trains, the Chandigarh police lathi-charged people to control the crowd.

Sources said that most of the migrant labourers had entered Chandigarh from Zirakpur, Panchkula and Mohali, passing several police nakas. Only a few of the labourers had registration passes. While Congress leader Sashi Shanker Tiwari condemned the brutal assault on the migrants, senior police officials instructed the SHOs, deputed along the borders, to keep a tab on the movement of migrants labourers, who have been entering Chandigarh from the neighbouring cities, despite the lockdown. A senior administrative officer said, “The matter was take up with senior police officers. When nobody is allowed to enter the UT with out passes, how did so many people reach ISBT.”

Confusion at ISBT-43

Confusion prevailed at ISBT-43 on Wednesday as thousands of migrant labourers, including many from other states, gathered there in the hope to find a ride to their native place, but had to return as the UT administration clarified that the facility was only for those who had registered themselves. The administration said, “It was observed that a huge number of people reached ISBT from other districts. People from other district are advised not to enter the UT as their journey will be arranged by their district authorities.”

“A list is prepared from the registrations made through the helpline or website of the UT administration. Phone calls are made to each of the registered people,” officials said.

Officer gives biscuits

A CRPF officer came to the rescue of labourers who stood in queues for hours, along with their children, hungry and drenched in the rain, near ISBT.

The 51-year-old second in command of CRPF, Dev Raj was on his way for his duty when he saw them and immediately he sent his staff to buy 5,000 packets of biscuits and distributed it to them. “The administration is doing its best, but I could not bear to see those gloomy faces.”

