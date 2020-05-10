Thousands of migrant workers enter Haryana from Punjab

These labourers, many of whom have been hungry for over three days, are visible on every road of Ambala. (Representational) These labourers, many of whom have been hungry for over three days, are visible on every road of Ambala. (Representational)

Haryana has been recording a continued inflow of migrant workers from Punjab, as thousands have been entering the state every day from different routes and paths. Many are taking pathways to avoid the wrath of Punjab police personnel who have been stopping them at check posts and also ushering them into Haryana territory for the last few days.

Most of the labourers who are ushered into Haryana, first reach Ambala, from where they adopt other paths to continue their journey on foot or bicycles. These labourers, many of whom have been hungry for over three days, are visible on every road of Ambala.

While assailing the Punjab government its treatment of the migrant workers, Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said that the Punjab government should not have forced these labourers into Haryana. He said that they are the worthy citizens of India, who have worked for the development of that state. He said that the state government has issued orders to open shelter homes for such workers at Ambala.

Shramik train from UT

Meanwhile, officials said that a shramik train carrying 1,200 migrant labourer stranded in Chandigarh will start Sunday at 6 pm for Gonda in UP from Chandigarh Railway Station. Police has made adequate arrangements for the same.

