Thousands of fish found dead near Sukhna Lake, low O2 level suspected

A large number of fish reportedly died on the edge of floodgates in Sukhna Choe near Sukhna Lake on Saturday.

Officials concerned attributed the mass mortality of fish to low levels of dissolved oxygen due to silt and mud in Sukhna Lake.

The staff of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries department removed the dead fishes and buried them.

Dr Kanwarjit Singh, joint director-cum-veterinary officer with Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, said, “During heavy rain, water comes into the lake from upper reaches and brings lot of silt and mud. These two things automatically reduce the oxygen level in the water. It is a natural process. This led to the mass fish deaths. Recent heavy rain filled the Sukhna Lake up to the danger mark. The floodgates were opened as a precautionary measure. We cleaned the specific area of choe near floodgates and buried the dead fish.” Choe means a stream.

Meanwhile, the unbearable smell of the dead and rotting fish filled the air, forcing the visitors to leave the place. Stray dogs, crows, kites and raptors were seen feeding on the dead fish.

This was the second such case reported in the last one week.

A mass fish death is when a large number of wild or farmed fish die suddenly and unexpectedly. They are more likely to happen in times of flood or drought.