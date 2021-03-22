Thousands attend youth rally in Sunam, will head to Delhi for ‘Shaheed Diwas’

Youth pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at the rally in Sunam on Sunday afternoon. (Express Photo)

ON A call given by BKU (Ugrahan) and Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU), a youth rally was organised at the grain market of Sunam, a constituency in Sangrur district of Punjab, which was attended by thousands amid the second Covid wave in the state.

Coincidentally, the youth rally happened the same day AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal came to address a ‘Kisan Mahasammelan’ organised by his party in Moga.

Youths will be moving to Delhi in large numbers on March 22 to observe ‘Shaheed Diwas’ and honour freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23 at the borders. At the same time, youth leader Ajaypal Singh Ghudda announced to launch a protest at the dry port of Adani in Kila Raipur of Ludhiana district, from March 27 to 31.

Sunam happens to be the constituency of co-convenor of AAP Punjab Aman Arora. It also falls in the parliamentary constituency of AAP’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann.

The youth rally was attended by thousands of young men and women. The theme was tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

After the January 26 Red Fort episode, participation of youngsters had reduced at borders to some extent. Social media campaigns were also seen in which supporters of Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana had even claimed that farmer union leaders were not supporting them.

Eventually, a youth mahapanchayat had also been organised by supporters of Lakha Sidhana on February 23 at Mehraj village of Bathinda district, in which Sidhana, who is wanted by Delhi police, had addressed the youngsters.

Though mahapanchayats are being organised on a regular basis in Punjab, the youth rally was a first of its kind initiative by BKU Ugrana and PKMU after the January 26 episode.

“Thousands of youngsters will be moving from Punjab to Delhi borders on Monday so as to be part of the March 23 programs at Tikri, Singhu and other borders of Delhi,” said Lachman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of PKMU.

Meanwhile, proceedings of the conference Sunday started after the youth took a pledge standing before the portraits of the martyrs. Youth leader Gurpreet Kaur Brass read the oath: “We declare that the Basanti convoys of youth will stay persistent in struggles of farmers and toiling people against the attack of corporates and their allies. We will uphold the anti-imperialist and anti-fundamentalist traditions of our martyrs, we will stay like a wall against every deception.”

Youth leader Jagtar Singh Kalajhad in his address said, “Even after 74 years of Independence, the people of our country are forced to launch huge movements to seek their rights. The Modi government brought the farmer laws to enhance this exploitation which will push the youth, who are already facing adversities of unemployment and humiliation, in a deeper crisis. These laws are aimed to snatch the lands of the farmers which will further increase farmer suicides.”

Talking about the January 26 episode, he said, ”The farmers and youth have thwarted the moves of the Modi government to sabotage this struggle by using the incidents of January 26. The protests against farm laws are day by day spreading to foreign lands as well.”

Farm-laborer leader Kala Singh Khunan Khurd said, “Implementation of farm laws will force panchayats to surrender the Panchayati and Shamlat lands before the corporates on which the labourers and Dalits have legal right. To fight against this attack, there is a dire need to built the unity of farmers and labourers by surpassing the casteist and religious boundaries.”

State leader of BKU Ugrahan’s women wing, Harinder Bindu, said, “In the ongoing struggle, women have contributed in large numbers and we have got many orators. In fact, woman power was explored the maximum during this protest against farm laws.”

BKU Ugrana state general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan appealed to the masses to make the March 26 ‘Bharat Bandh’ successful and announced flag marches on March 24 and 25.