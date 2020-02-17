Those opposing CAA lack knowledge about it, says Indresh Kumar of RSS

RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been interpreted in a wrong way and those opposing it, lack knowledge about it, said RSS national executive member Indresh Kumar, while addressing a gathering at Law Bhawan here.

Talking about the impact of the amendment in the Citizenship Act, which has triggered nation-wide protests, Kumar said that humanity, diversity and secularism is India’s beauty and CAA is a peacemaker between all its residents.

Kumar said that the Act was a friend to the seven minorities of the three neighbouring countries, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Kumar congratulated the government, and said that the government stands for the minorities who need citizenship. He said, citizens of India are first Indian and then Hindu, Muslim or Sikh, among others.

Kumar accused that the sit-in protest at Shaheen Bagh, which had also garnered support from hundreds of Punjab farmers, is politically motivated. He said, “People who are sitting at Shaheen Bagh from a long time are politically motivated and one must not go after politicians and be rigid about a particular religion. People who are against CAA are against the minority. CAA ke vidrohi deshdrohi hain (People who oppose CAA are anti-national).”

Several critics of the Citizenship Amendment Act have accused it of being discriminatory as it excludes Muslims and athiests from its purview.

