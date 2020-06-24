Those hosting friends, relatives from other states to register their details on day of their arrival: UT

There will be mandatory 14 days of self-home quarantine for all visitors from outside the Tricity.

(Photo: Jaipal Singh)

The Chandigarh administration issued orders on Tuesday invoking stringent rules for those staying in the city for more than 72 hours and those hosting them. For visitors coming to Chandigarh and staying with friends, relatives etc, it will be mandatory for the host to register their details on http://admser.chd.nic.in/visitregis/ on the same day of their arrival, in case the visitors have not already done it.

At the same time, the managements of hotels/guest houses/ corporate guest houses/govt rest houses/dharamshalas etc will have to register the details of visitors from outside Chandigarh staying with them on the portal as soon as they check-in, if the visitors have not already done so.

“They should not be allowed accommodation unless they have downloaded Aarogya Setu Application,” said the orders issued by the administration.

UPDATE QUARANTINE NORMS FOR CHANDIGARH ON ARRIVAL OF SYMPTOMATIC PEOPLE

It was stated that the person should report to the nearest health facility, where the clinical severity will be assessed. If found positive, they will be shifted to home isolation/COVID care Centre/ dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) depending upon the severity. If negative, no further test/self-isolation will be required, however they will be asked to home quarantine themselves.

On arrival of asymptomatic people

In case of development of any symptoms, the person concerned should inform the District Surveillance Officer of the State National call centre/helpline at 9779558282 for further medical treatment.

Exceptions

All persons visiting Chandigarh for a period of less than 72 hours for business/business related activities, will not be subject to quarantine, on production of return journey plan.

“Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, it is imperative to regulate the movement of persons who are coming to UT, Chandigarh from outside the Tricity and stay for more than three days,” said the administration.

These orders will come into force with immediate effect.

REGULAR MONITORING OF QUARANTINED PERSONS

The administration will regularly monitor the quarantined persons, through specially constituted teams. SDMs and Incident Commanders of the concerned area in collaboration with the Chandigarh Police will ensure strict implementation of all Covid-related orders issued by the administration.

The general public and resident welfare associations are advised to report any non-registration of any individual (s) in their neighborhood to the police.

ACTION on VIOLATION

Any person violating these guidelines / protocols will be liable for action as per order and as per provision of Section 51 of 60 of the disaster Management Act, 2005, which provides for fine and imprisonment.

