Those entering Mohali from HP to mandatorily show Covid -ve report

As Punjab government has issued guidelines stating that people entering the state must show Covid negative RTPCR test report or Covid vaccination status, Mohali district administration has ordered to set up checkposts at the entry point of Himachal Pradesh (HP). People coming from Himachal Pradesh without the required documents will not be allowed to enter the district.

However, the district administration has not issued any such guidelines for the people entering Mohali from Chandigarh.

Mohali Police has set up checkposts at the entry point of HP from Baddi side. The district administration said the decision has been taken because the positivity rate in HP is going up.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Komal Mittal told The Indian Express that the directives have been discussed with the police chief and now it will be mandatory for people to show the required documents.

The district shares borders with Haryana from Derabassi side, with HP from Baddi side.

When asked about the guidelines for people coming from Chandigarh, the ADC Komal Mittal said that there are no specific instructions for Chandigarh. She added that the focus is on other states, specifically HP .

Mohali district had noticed a sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past one-and-a-half month, however, with the looming fear of a third wave, the state government recently issued instructions to impose strict check on people coming from other states.

Mohali has been one of the most affected districts of Punjab, reporting the most number of Covid-19 deaths in the past one-and-a-half year. As per official figures, 1,057 people have succumbed to the virus in Mohali.