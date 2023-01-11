Thomson Sequeira’s hard work and research results into original and exciting content

Creating original and exciting content is no accident; it results from hard work and much research. Every day adds new difficulties and responsibilities. Having worked with national and international reputed brands, Thomson Sequeira has discovered a newfound sense of fashion and exploration with fascinating travel content.

Thomson’s work spans across India’s best travel destinations and blends fashion quite seamlessly to it. The content is an effortless confluence of his adventurer spirit and his never-ending passion for style. Exploring new shores and adventurous avenues is something that is always on his mind.

“My day begins with a daily workout at the gym, followed by my laptop and phone time. It’s critical to keep a daily timesheet for new campaigns, close the old ones, and update it regularly. Nonetheless, keeping up with the latest trends is fundamental – what’s fresh, inventive and famous on social media. This data enables influencers like us to generate and implement content that keeps us one step ahead of the competition. The creativity that follows on attracting a new follower-base and boosting our engagement puts it in perspective,” says Thomson Sequeira.

Thomson added, “Being an influencer, in my opinion, is all about bringing fresh concepts to fruition. Reinventing and recreating big ideas with brands is both creative and demanding. An influencer must be creative and believe in having a recognisable voice that sets trends to be dynamic. However, you must realise that exceeding expectations and setting new frontiers and goals is also a duty. Also, being an influencer necessitates innovation, and indeed, it has changed my life in many ways!.”