Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
This teacher schools young students for armed forces

Born and raised in Chandigarh, Samir chooses students from his school based on their performance, personal tests, and parental counselling to take the RIMC entrance exam. Aspiring students from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab come to Samir for preparation which is free of cost.

Samir Sharma is a Junior Basic Trainer

He is a teacher by the day, but his heart beats for the armed forces. Meet Samir Sharma, a Junior Basic Trainer (JBT) at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 35, Chandigarh, who dedicated a large part of his free time to helping young children get on to the path of joining the armed forces by getting into the Rastriya Indian Military College (RIMC).

Students between the ages of 11.5 and 13 are eligible to apply for this test, after which they will be directly admitted to the eighth grade. Samir says that maths, English, and general knowledge are the three most important subjects to master in order to pass the written exam. Samir and his wife train the students for 4 to 5 hours every day, including Sundays. In addition to subjective knowledge and preparation, students receive motivational talks, yoga sessions, and meditation. Samir has a team that accommodates students from other states who want to prepare for this test at an affordable price.

“My father was a Havaldar in the Indian Army and I also dreamt of becoming an Army officer. But fate had something else for me. Now I teach these students and help them accomplish their goals. Majority of the youth today start thinking about their career when they have completed their intermediate but here, we start preparing them when they are in 5th and 6th grade,” said Samir when asked about his inspiration

So far, 13 of his students have passed RIMC, all of whom are from different states. According to Samir, the principal of Senior Secondary School, Davindar Singh Gosaim, is very supportive of this unique initiative. RIMC is an Inter Service Category ‘A’ establishment managed by Army Training Command under the Ministry of Defence. It houses a miniature India with 250 students chosen on merit from each state through a written examination, interview, and medical test.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 05:16 IST
