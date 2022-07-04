This rider drives message home to widows of defence personnel

Written by Kumari Astuti and Shristy Kamal

A 43-year-old widow who had embarked on a cross-country motorcycle journey from Kochi to pay tribute to the martyred defence personnel as also to boost the spirit of their widows, reached Chandigarh on Saturday.

Krishna completed the 9,000-km journey – covering the states of northeast, south and central India – in just three months. She hit the road on April 11 and aims to complete her mission by returning home by July 26.

Krishna is a radio jockey and works with Prasar Bharti’s Rainbow FM channel. During her journey, she visited 25 AIR stations across India.

Krishna was just 19 when she lost her husband Shivraj, an Air Force official, in an accident. This tragedy struck just three months after the birth of their daughter.

But undeterred, Krishna not only completed her studies but also took up a job as a casual artist at All Indian Radio to run the family. Parallelly, she also pursued her passion for motorcycling.

While talking to reporters, Krishna said the motive behind this journey was to encourage widows.

Krishna, a native of Kerala, was earlier welcomed by Kerala Samajam office-bearers, including its president Arvind Pillai, vice-president Hariprasad, secretary Joby Raphael, joint secretary Sherin Reji and treasurer Srikumar Nair.