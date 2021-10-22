This Karva Chauth, henna artistes woo clientele with 3D designs, portfolios

Karva Chauth is right around the corner, and henna artistes of Chandigarh are pulling out all stops to leave their clientele impressed. From 3D designs to immaculately crafted portrayals of a couple’s post-wedding journey, and detailed portraits of their wedding day, these artistes have it all and have been working their magic with henna on their clients, albeit at a price.

And business, they say, is almost booming.

Karva Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday and artistes began applying henna from Thursday onwards.

These artistes say that gone are the days when henna designs were limited to being traditional. People nowadays, they claim, are looking for ideas that are different and the challenge for them is to give their clients something that is difficult to be replicated. Though, most of their ideas come from the Internet, they said, the real challenge was to stand out.

Guddu from Guddu Mehendi Art told The Indian Express that last year the business suffered immensely. It was so bad that he couldn’t even pay the people working under him the promised remuneration for applying henna.

“Last year the fear of Covid was such that people preferred to stay away from close contact and didn’t even come to us for applying henna. The business was hardly 30 per cent. But this time, it seems like the market will recover as people are more comfortable in moving out,” Guddu said.

He added that because of the Covid-19 vaccine now being available, a lot of people have gained confidence and thus their business had been a turnaround.

Prodded, Guddu said that 3D concepts were the in thing this year, as people wanted something different. He said that many people already knew the traditional designs which they had picked up on YouTube during the Lockdown.

“During lockdown time, people learned a lot of things from YouTube and one of these was henna designs. So, if people start applying henna by themselves then our business would have run into the ground. So, we have had to adapt and have come up with the concept of 3D designs this year, which is difficult to replicate. They look very real, almost as if they are speaking out loud to you,” Guddu said, adding that he has got several bookings for the 3D concept.

In the 3D concept, he said, a person has to book different designs prior to her appointment so that the artiste has enough time to prepare. The cost of such designs, he said, was equal to the effort and often was steep. He said that a 3D design could cost up to Rs 5100 for both hands, while other simple zardozi designs come at around Rs 1100.

Veer Naik, from Veer Mehendi Works, who provides services across the Tricity—both online and offline — said that they were providing designs of real portfolios to couples this year.

“These days, women are getting the portfolio of their husband made on one hand, and on the other, they are getting their own face made. We are provided the photos of the husband and the wife and then our artistes design them on both hands,” Veer said.

He added that some women are also opting to get their life story etched in henna on their hands —like her first meeting with her husband at a coffee shop, then wedding, outings…”

Veer, however, said that both the portfolio designs and the stories pinch a hole in the pocket. “The portfolio-art starts from Rs 5000 and story ones are for Rs 41,000,” hesaid.

He stated that they have also started to provide online services as there are people who don’t want to sit in the crowd and get henna applied. “People like to get henna applied in the comfort of their homes without any rush. So we have now taken our business online as well,” he added.