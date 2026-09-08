This institution will not be browbeaten by any kind of tactic: Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra in Punjab DA case

On the day he took oath as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra Monday asserted that the HC would be guided by the rule of law and its oath to the Constitution, saying the institution would not be “browbeaten by any kind of tactics”.

The oral observations came during the hearing of an application seeking action against officials for alleged willful disobedience and non-compliance with the HC’s August 3 order directing the Punjab government to release pending Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief (DA/DR) instalments and arrears to its employees and pensioners.

“This court would be governed by the rule of law and this institution will not be browbeaten by any kind of tactics. So therefore, we will go strictly as per the law. We have taken the oath of the Constitution and we know how to preserve our oath and defend it…” Chief Justice Mishra said.