This doctor starts his day with the gym

By Shivangi Vashisht

PGIMER, Chandigarh, one of the most reputed institutes in the field of medicine in the country, attracts the crème de la crème of doctors. A seat here is a dream come true for any doctor pursuing specialisation. But flooded with patients not just from the region but beyond as well, life at the PGI can be very demanding for resident doctors. What keeps them going? How do they balance work with life? Dr Naveen M, a senior resident who completed his MBBS from Thoothukudi medical college, offers some answers with a peek into his life.

HOME AND THE SEA

Wearing a broad smile. Dr Naveen M looks as happy as happy can be. Probe a little and you realise it’s contentnment born out of sheer hard work and dedication. Naveen, a senior resident (SR) in pharmacology, always knew he would be a doctor. “I wanted to being a positive change in the lives of people,” says the SR. Growing up, he was fascinated with birds and fish. “I had an aquarium at home, we also reared love birds,’’ he recounts.

So when he topped his Class XII exams and cleared the NEET, he chose to join a medical a college close to the sea. Thoothukudi medical college fitted the bill.

ROAD TO PGI

When Naveen joined PGI, there was a separate exam for it instead of a centralised entrance test (NEET PG). The doctor says in the initial months of his preparation, he concentrated on theory and then gradually moved on to multiple choice questions. During the last few months he would tackle theory in the morning and solve question papers of the previous years after lunch. “This is a good regimen to follow,” says Naveen. “The question papers of the previous years help you demystify the exam. And MCQ practice increases youe speed.’’

CONCERNS ABOUT MEDICAL STUDENTS

Naveen rues that MBBS students these days are focusing more on rote learning to clear NEET PG and less on clinicals. “I have observed that students start studying for NEET PG from their second year, and their entire focus is more on clearing the next entrance exam instead of learning and paying attention to the practical work and patient care.’’

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN SR

Dr Naveen rises before the sun to hit the gym at 5 am. He is passionate about weightlifting and always takes out at least half an hour for gym as that helps him destress. His classes start from 8 am sharp and go on till 5 in the evening. Dr. Naveen says he makes it a point to give his 100 percent in the class. “I am all eyes and ears. I also focus on all the work assigned to me.’’ The hours are very long but Naveen has no complaints.

LOOKING AHEAD

Advertisement

Dr. Naveen says he aspires to be part of the AIIMS faculty someday. “That is part of my future plans. I want to be in a position where I can transform the lives of people.’’

SECRET SAUCE

Naveen says his advice to future doctors is to make good use of their time. “Time management is the key to balancing life and work, both during MBBS and MD. It is also important to find a passion or hobby that de-stresses you,’’ he says. “There are both pros and cons to the medical profesion but nothing can beat the joy of giving relief to patients, and bringing a positive change in their lives. So keep working hard and earn that title!’’

Yes doctor, is all we can say.