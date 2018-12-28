This congested Panchkula road puts cyclists, pedestrians at risk

A congested B road passing through the middle of Sector 6, Panchkula — from the dividing road of sectors 6/1 to the end of Sector 6 market, around 250 metres long — poses a threat to non-motorists during peak hours.

Earmarked as a pathway, this stretch is two-and-a-half-foot wide but is hardly visible due to poor maintenance, which puts cyclists and pedestrians at great risk.

Advertising

Shivam, 17, uses this stretch every day when he goes for tuition in Sector 6. “I always remain cautious on this stretch for two reasons. First, the road is very congested. Second, nobody can guess when a vehicle comes on the road from the adjoining houses. Big houses are built on both sides of road,” says Shivam, a resident of Manimajra.

Raghu Nath, a gardener working at various houses in Sector 6, says, “The problem is faced only by those who use cycles and prefer to move on foot. It is a posh area and local dwellers hardly use cycles and walk on the roads. The risk of getting hurt in accident is always high near Sector 6 market as people park their vehicles on the B road, making it more congested.”

Local residents say four years ago, HUDA issued notices to owners of houses situated on both sides of B road for removing encroachments in the shape of gardens and parking space. Many people paid attention to the notices but the problem still persists.

Advertising

P B Sharma, an industrialist, whose house is situated near the B road, says, “We had cleared the encroachment as the space was meant for non-motorists. But administration failed to lay any proper paver blocks in the space, which was cleared by the local residents. The space is there for pedestrians but people are not able to use it as it is not properly visible.”

C B Goel, former councillor of ward number 9, which covers Sector 6, says, “Indeed, there is an earmarked space for non-motorists on this B road but the earmarked place at some point was encroached upon. The earmarked space is on the right side of the B road if we go towards Sector 6/1 road from Sector 6 market. But this space is not visible in the absence of proper signboards and encroachment. Four years ago, authorities issued notices to local residents to reduce the space of their gardens, parking space adjoining the B road. Some of the residents obeyed, others didn’t.”

Goel says, “Last year, a contractor was hired for laying paver blocks for pedestrians in Sector 6. The contractor did the paverblock work around the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, and near a private school in Sector 6 but left the work of B road citing a financial crunch.”

Jeevan Aggarwal, president of Residents Welfare Association, Sector 6, says, “I made suggestions for widening this road. Vehicular pressure is always very heavy on this road late in the evening and in the morning.”

Administrator, Panchkula MC, Rajesh Jogpal says, “Until now, I have not received any suggestion from anyone in connection with B road in Sector 6. Once I receive that, the issue will be redressed.”