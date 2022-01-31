Third Wave in Punjab: Covid cases down, but Tricity reports four more deaths

The Tricity saw Covid cases going down on Sunday but witnessed four more deaths.

Chandigarh reported 441 new cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 89,144.

The total number of active cases was 3,452 and deaths due to Covid were 1118, with three deaths reported on Sunday. The positivity rate on Sunday was 9.36 per cent.

The highest number of cases, 33, were reported from Mani Majra. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 4,713 and total recoveries were 1,146. The total number of vaccinations on Sunday was 1,058.

COVID DEATHS

A 92-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Sector 21, a case of hypertension, heart disease and acute respiratory distress syndrome, expired at GMSH-16. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

An 88-year-old Covid positive male resident of Sector 35 expired at SGHS Hospital, Sohana. He was a case of hypertension and lung disease. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

A 76-year-old Covid positive male, resident of Daria, a case of leukemia, myocardial infarction and cerebrovascular accident, expired at Amcare Hospital, Zirakpur, Punjab. He was fully vaccinated for Covid.

HOSPITALISATIONS

In PGI, out of 380 Covid beds with oxygen, 168 are occupied, and out of 70 Covid ventilator beds, 22 are occupied.

In GMCH-32, out of 165 Covid beds with oxygen, 60 are occupied, and out of 63 Covid ventilator beds, five are occupied.

In GMSH-16, out of 230 Covid beds with oxygen, 54 are occupied and out of 20 Covid ventilator beds, two are occupied.

Mohali: one death, 412 positive cases

One more death was reported due to Covid-19 infection, taking the number of fatalities to 1,122. As many as 412 positive cases were also reported, increasing the number of cases to 92,865 with 5,207 active cases.

As many as 1,084 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from home isolation or hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia said that a maximum of 157 cases were reported from Mohali, 87 from Kharar, 55 from Dhakoli, 47 from Derabassi, 32 from Gharuan, 21 from Boothgarh, six each from Lalru and Banur and one from Kurali.

Panchkula: 294 cases, no death

Panchkula reported 294 new Covid cases on Sunday. The district did not witness any deaths due to the infection.

The positivity rate was recorded at 18 per cent. As many as 244 cases were from Panchkula while the rest were from outside the district.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, has now fallen to 96.23 per cent.

A total of 56,287 cases have been reported from the district so far, of which 42,594 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 400 people have died due to the virus here.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace that was more rapid than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with 19 deaths witnessed in the past 30 days of January.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2000- mark on January 12 and the 2500-mark the following day, has witnessed a dip.

Currently, 1202 cases are active in the district. Of these, a majority, 1172, is under home isolation while 30 have required to be hospitalized.

The district has conducted 571,134 tests so far, with 1360 samples collected on Saturday.

As many as 160 healthcare workers have tested positive in the third wave. At least two tested to be Covid positive on Sunday.