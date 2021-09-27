Third wave of Coronavirus: ‘No evidence that children will be more infected’

“There is no scientific evidence that children will be more infected during the third wave,” said Dr Piyush Gupta, President of Central Indian Academy of Pediatrics (CIAP), during the on-going North Zone Pedicon 2021 held by the Association of Pediatricians of Chandigarh here on Sunday.

During the conference, faculty members of institutions of national and international repute presented talks and papers on various aspects of child health, discussing extensively about Covid-19 and its impact on the mental, physical and emotional health of children.

Children, during the first and second wave were 90 per cent asymptomatic and were infected by adults, who were Covid-19 positive. The death rate was low because of less severity of infection and those who had severe infection were already immunocompromised, had immunity and heart issues and were vulnerable. Covid-19 infection in children in some cases has resulted in the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children, but the proportion is small, said Dr Gupta. Highlighting the issue of anxiety among children regarding Covid-19, he said, “A child asked a paediatrician recently if he was going to die because of Covid-19. The issue of concern right now is the rising anxiety among children regarding Covid-19, and the third wave, with many facing loneliness and confusion.”

On the looming threat of the third wave, he said: “Nobody can predict the third wave. All of us have failed when it comes to predictions about Covid-19 and how the virus will behave, mutate and affect the larger population. As a doctor, I can tell that paediatric facilities have been upgraded across the country on account of the fear of the third wave, which was the need of the hour, and we are prepared and equipped to handle tough situations.” The doctor, who is also a senior professor, said that the working of the virus is gradually learnt, like the Spanish Flu ended with the third wave but “we cannot say how the coronavirus will mutate. We may have herd immunity against one variant, but not against another.”

Regarding the issue of vaccination of children, Dr Gupta agreed that vaccination is important to break the chain of infection, especially since everything is opening up. “In a couple of months, we will have vaccination for the age group 12 to 18 years. Right now, there is a long process of framing of policies for this exercise,” said Dr Gupta.

Tricity: Three new Covid cases, one virus-related death

The Tricity reported 3 new cases and one Covid-related death on Sunday.

Mohali: One death, three cases

One more death was reported in Mohali district Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,064. As many as three positive cases were also reported, increasing the number of cases to 68,717 with 28 active cases.

Chandigarh: One new case

The UT reported one new Covid-19 case on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 65,210. There are 41 active cases here now. In the last 24 hours, 2,340 samples have been tested for the virus.

Panchkula: One case, no death

One new Covid positive case was reported in Panchkula on Sunday. There was no Covid-related death. The active cases tally stood at 20. A total of 40,421 cases have so far been here.