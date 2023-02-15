scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

Third staffer booked in a week: Ludhiana Borstal jail counsellor arrested for supplying drugs to inmates

It was alleged that the counsellor, Lachhman Singh, was supplying psychotropic drugs to inmates after taking money through digital payment modes.

According to the latest FIR, Lachhman Singh has been posted at Ludhiana Borstal Jail to counsel inmates hooked to drugs and was booked after two inmates revealed they transferred him money via Paytm. He has since been arrested and produced in court on Wednesday. (File/Representational image)
Listen to this article
Third staffer booked in a week: Ludhiana Borstal jail counsellor arrested for supplying drugs to inmates
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In the third such case of a jail staffer allegedly supplying drugs and banned products to inmates, the Ludhiana police Wednesday arrested a counsellor posted at Borstal Jail.

It was alleged that the counsellor, Lachhman Singh, was supplying psychotropic drugs to inmates after taking money through digital payment modes. Earlier this week, two jail warders of Ludhiana Central Jail were booked for supplying drugs inside jail to inmates.

According to the latest FIR, Lachhman Singh has been posted at Ludhiana Borstal Jail to counsel inmates hooked to drugs and was booked after two inmates revealed they transferred him money via Paytm. He has since been arrested and produced in court on Wednesday.

Anu Malik, Assistant Superintendent, Borstal Jail, said that on February 6, a check was conducted in barrack number 3 when a phone was recovered from two inmates – Ranvir Singh and Rajkumar. During their interrogation, it was further found that they had transferred money to Lachhman Singh to procure banned medicines and other products. Some messages exchanged between the counsellor and the inmates were also found in the phone, said Malik.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

Malik added that Lachhman was posted as counsellor at Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinic which is run for drug addict inmates. “However, we found evidence from his phone that he used to take money from inmates and provide them with medicines,” said the officer. An FIR in the case was registered under the Sections 7, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at division number 7 police station.

Inspector Satpal Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) division number 7 police station said, “He is claiming that the medicines being provided to the addicts were not good enough so he used to give them better quality medicines in exchange of money. We are probing the case”.

On February 14, police had booked Ludhiana Central Jail warder Harpal Singh for allegedly supplying mobile phones, tobacco, heroin and intoxicant powder to inmates. He was booked under the Sections 42, 45, 52-A of Prisons Act and 20, 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

On February 10, police had booked another Central Jail warder Deepak Kumar after recovery of six mobile phones and 25 packets of tobacco from four inmates. He was booked under Section 52 A (1) of the Prisons Act.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 20:53 IST
Next Story

The Nokia X30 5G is a Snapdragon 695-powered handset that starts at Rs 48,999

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close