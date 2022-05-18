Third SIT formed in Hoshiarpur land scam

Following directions of Ludhiana Court, a new SIT has been formed to reinvestigate the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam. This is the third SIT formed by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) to investigate the case since 2016.

The members of the new SIT are ADG Vigilance Bureau of Punjab Vibhu Raj, AIG (EOW Ludhiana), Gurpreet Kaur Purewal and SSP VB, Jalandhar, Diljinder Sigh Dhillon.

It is learnt that a meeting of the new SIT has already been conducted in which a senior VB officer, who was the member of the first SIT of VB, had briefed about the case to the new team.

The land scam was exposed in June 2016 and it was alleged that blatant irregularities were committed by the competent authority appointed for acquiring land for four laning project from Jalandhar district to Hoshiarpur.

The case was handed over to VB which formed first SIT in 2016 and on the basis of its investigation report, an FIR was lodged against 13 people. The second SIT was formed by VB, which had said that no scam had taken place, and on the basis of that report, a cancellation report of the case was filed in the court in 2019.

In April 2022, a Ludhiana court had rejected the cancellation report filed by the VB, which said that no scam occurred and the case must be closed. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Atri issued directions for further investigations in the case.