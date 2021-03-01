COVID-19 vaccination drive: Third round to commence in Mohali district from today

People who want to take the jab, can pre-register at COWIN 2.0 portal or just walk in for the same.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from March 1. The vaccination drive will be carried out under the guidance of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

The pre-registration will not be required for taking the jab. The district administration also released a list of private hospitals where the jabs will be given. The jabs will be given free of cost at all the government hospitals while the private hospitals could charge up to Rs 250 per jab.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that in the third round, the vaccine will be administered to all senior citizens; all citizens born in 1961 and earlier are eligible. “The vaccination window is also open for 45 to 59 years old persons with co-morbidities as specified by government (list of specified co-morbidities attached). This entails that all citizens born in 1976 and earlier suffering from specified co-morbidities are eligible. Certification from registered medical practitioner regarding the co-morbidity is mandatory,” the DC said.

The DC said that pre-registration for vaccination is not mandatory in this round of vaccination as was in the case of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs). The DC added that people who want to take the jab, can pre-register at COWIN 2.0 portal or just walk in for the same.

According to the DC, the vaccine will be administered free of cost in all government hospitals while private hospitals are authorised to charge Rs 150 per dose and can charge up to Rs 100 additional as service provision charges.

The DC said that as per World Health Organisation, COVID-19 vaccination is the single way out to deal with pandemic so the eligible beneficiaries should avail maximum benefit of this opportunity.

The vaccination for healthcare workers and frontline workers would continue along with this round of vaccination. Even if they have not registered earlier, they can get onsite registration by walking in.

The district administration also released a list of private hospitals from where the vaccination jabs could be taken across the district.

The private hospitals where jabs can be had