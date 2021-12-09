Third Foundation Day: In Hooda stronghold, JJP shows strength

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Thursday marked its third foundation day with a show of strength in Jhajjar, considered the Jat heartland of Haryana and a stronghold of Congress senior leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. As he addressed the gathering, party founder and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala recalled the hardships the party faced in the past one year amid the protests by farmers against the three central agri laws that now stand repealed.

“Last one year was not easy for us. I was supposed to attend the wedding of a party worker’s son, when I received a phone call that certain people would disrupt law and order. I decided not to visit as it would have disrupted law and order and also the wedding function. In the last one year, several times such attempts were made. The Opposition also attempted to disrupt law and order. But, I would like to congratulate all our party workers that they not only exhibited patience after learning the sentiments of farmers, but also kept expanding party’s base. A few of our workers also got impatient…but the solution had to be such that goes in your favour. We did that,” said Dushyant.

Earlier in the day, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, announced that farmers will go return home from the protest sites. The decision came as Centre sent a formal letter to the SKM agreeing to accept their pending demands.

“This date of December 9 has a great significance. On December 9, 1946, first sitting of Parliament was held to draft Constitution of India. On December 9, 2018, the JJP was constituted on the pious land of Jind. And today, when I am addressing you from this stage, we all are blessed that SKM has taken a decision to end the 380-day long stir,” he added.

Talking about the party’s three-year long journey, Dushyant said each party worker knows that journey had been tough but gave the cadre immense strength. “Be it the Jind bypoll, Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha elections, whatever the JJP has achieved is only because of the party workers”.

Dushyant said the BJP-JJP alliance government was relentlessly working for development of the state. “It has taken numerous public welfare decisions in the last two years. In the coming three years, we will transform Haryana into a model state. While road network is tremendously being improved, the government, simultaneously, is focussing on rural engineering too. During pandemic, 200 additional mandis were created for the convenience of farmers so that each and every grain can be procured. During Congress regime, farmers used to run from pillar to post for months to get price for their crop. In our government, farmers are getting price for their crop within 72 hours of procurement. If there was a delay, government had paid nine per cent interest on the payment,” the deputy CM said.

He added, “We have already got 40 per cent of our poll-promises fulfilled in the first two years. The remaining promises will also be fulfilled in the next three years. To ensure Haryana’s youth get more and more employment, JJP got 75 per cent reservation rule implemented in private jobs”.

Dushyant also claimed that several big companies are investigating in Haryana and assured that such investments will bring thousands of jobs for youth.

JJP national president and Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala lashed out at Hooda accusing him of working only towards the benefit of his own family members and ignoring the interests of the people of the state during his 10-year long tenure as chief minister. Ajay Chautala also took a dig at his brother Abhay Chautala and termed his re-election from Ellenabad as “unfortunate” for the people of the constituency.