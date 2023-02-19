Five things to do at the rose festival in Chandigarh

The ongoing rose festival has something for everyone. From feasting your eyes on the beautiful roses to painting them, you can do it all. Take a look at some activities on offer.

Learn to paint

Painting and sculpture workshop. (Express Photo) Painting and sculpture workshop. (Express Photo)

The Department of Education has organised a painting and sculpture workshop at the festival. So if you have some time at hand, spend it here. The excellent fine arts teachers of various government schools of the city are holding a free painting workshop where they painstakingly guide every wannabe painter to draw and paint.

Chandigarh at night

Want to find out how Chandigarh looks at night? Go, take a long, long look at the photographs clicked on the theme ‘Chandigarh at night’. The competition organised by the Municipal Corporation, UT administration and photograph society attracted both amateurs and professionals. A total of 88 photographers took part in this contest to produce some very unforgettable pictures. Do stop by to feast your eyes.

Shake a leg

Folk dance competition. (Express Photo) Folk dance competition. (Express Photo)

The centre of attraction of the fest is the folk dance competition in which various government schools and colleges are participating. Go, watch them dance or shake a leg yourself.

Art of protecting environment, playfully

‘Life for Air’ stall hosted by the department of environment studies, Panjab University. (Express Photo) ‘Life for Air’ stall hosted by the department of environment studies, Panjab University. (Express Photo)

If it’s some family time you plan to spend at the festival, look no further than the ‘Life for Air’ stall hosted by the department of environment studies, Panjab University, in association with PGIMER and Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee.

The husband-wife duo of Dr. Suman Rao and Dr. Ravindra Khaiwal, happily make you play various games like tattoo making to deliver a social message playfully. You can also try your hand at word-scramble, riddles or blind man’s bluff. The good thing is you will not only have fun but also learn about taking care of our environment in the process.

Sing along with this traffic cop

If you are confused about the often confusing traffic rules, look no further than the Chandigarh traffic police stall. Sub Inspector Bhupinder Singh composes and sings songs on road safety to entertain and educate people flocking to the stall. The stall also has a lot of information on road safety rules, traffic signs and the consequences of not complying with them so.