Thieves take away lawyer’s laptop from his chamber in district courts complex

THIEVES STRUCK the chamber of a lawyer in the district courts complex and took away a laptop and a power bank on Wednesday. Police registered a case on Thursday and initiated investigation.

According to information, advocate Kunal Siyag, a practicing lawyer in the district administration lodged a complaint stating that his someone had stolen some items from his chamber, located on the fourth floor of the district administration.

“When I returned to my chamber at around 2:15 pm, I found that my laptop, a power bank and some other gadgets were missing. Someone had stolen these items,” Kunal Siyag stated in his complaint.

A case was registered against an unidentified person under sections 380 (theft in a dwelling house) and 451 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).