Thieves strike two coal shops, govt quarter in Chandigarh

IN CONTINUED instances of burglaries in the city, unidentified persons struck at three locations including two coal shops at Coal Depot Sector 28 and a government quarter in Sector 41 stealing cash amounting to Rs 1.48 lakh, gold ornaments worth Rs 1.50 lakh and a few electronic items. Police have registered the cases and started investigation.

Two coal shops situated inside the Coal Depots were burgled on Thursday night. Police said thieves entered the coal depot after scaling the boundary wall and entered the shops after breaking an iron shutter and glass windows.

From one of the shops, thieves took away around Rs 20,000, while from the other they stole Rs 8,500, one amplifier with mike, two dysfunctional cell phones and other items.

“The thieves entered after smashing the window panes of my shop. I kept Rs 8,500 in the table drawer. The money along with some electronic items was missing. Interestingly, thieves did not take away a polythene bag filled with 50 paisa coins. They also did not take a silver glass from my shop,” said Lalit Mohan, owner of one of the shops.

“We found the rear side shutter of our shop in the coal depot broken and the entire shop was ransacked. Cash ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 was missing. Last year also, burglars had struck our shop. We had lodged a police complaint, but nothing happened. We noticed the theft on Friday morning and lodged the complaint,” said the owner of the other shop.

The broad daylight burglary in the government quarter at Sector 41 was reported on Thursday afternoon. Yogeshwar, a web designer, reported to police that he had gone to the market and when returned, the entire house was ransacked.

He reported that thieves took away a purse containing Rs 1.20 lakh, two gold bangles, one gold chain, 5 gold rings, two pair gold earrings, 3 pairs of silver anklets worth Rs 1.50 lakh along with one mobile phone from his house.

He added that the quarter was allotted to his wife. SHO PS 39, Inspector Rakesh Kumar, said, “We have not found the broken locks at the site. The entire house was ransacked. Yogeshwar reported that he had left the house around 10 am and returned by 1.30pm. In the meantime, the house was burgled. We registered a case and started an investigation.” A case was registered at PS 39.

Burglaries on a rise in Chandigarh

Burglars took away Rs 9.50 lakh leaving behind the gold ornaments intact from the house of an industrialist in Sector 18 on Thursday.

The industrialist Mudit Gupta along with his family members had gone out of station for two days when the incident occurred. Police said the family members returned on Friday and found the cash stolen.