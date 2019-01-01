Thieves strike at power department employee’s house

THIEVES STRUCK at the house of a Chandigarh electricity department’s employee and decamped with cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh. The theft took place when the family had gone to langar organised by the villagers during the Shaheedi Sabha.

Victim Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Mote Majra village, told Chandigarh Newsline that a langar was organised at their village on Landran-Banur road during the Shaheedi Sabha which concluded on December 28. He added that the langar was also organised on December 30. Sukhdev said that he along with his wife went to serve langar for all four days but when they came back around 10 pm on December 30, they found that the main gate was locked but the locks of their main room were broken.

“When I entered the house, I saw that the door of our main room was half open. First, I thought that I must have forgotten to close the door, but when I entered the room, I found that the almirahs were open. Rs 50,000 in cash and gold jewellery weighing around five tolas was missing,” Sukhdev claimed.

He added that the total loss was worth around Rs 2.5 lakh. Sukhdev is posted as sub-station assistant with the Chandigarh electricity department. He said that the thieves had scaled the wall to enter his house.

“It seems that the thieves were known to the family. They knew that the family went to serve the langar. They (thieves) entered the house when nobody was there,” said the investigating officer of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Amrik Singh.

ASI Amrik Singh said that they booked unknown persons under sections 454 (lurking house trespass) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sohana police station. The accused were not arrested yet. ASI Amrik Singh said that no CCTV cameras were installed in the area where the theft took place.